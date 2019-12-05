There's no shortage of Christmas spirit in the Shoals this year with parades scheduled through next week.
The official kick-off to the holidays came Tuesday night with the Tuscumbia parade.
Today at 7 p.m., the Muscle Shoals Christmas parade will be held. Lineup begins at the police department on Avalon with the parade traveling east.
The Cherokee Christmas parade will beat 11 a.m. Saturday. Entries will begin lining up at 10 a.m. at Cherokee High School.
Sheffield's Christmas parade and celebration is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday with the parade moving down Montgomery Avenue. Music will follow at Love Plaza.
Florence's Christmas parade is scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 12. Rain date is Dec. 14. Parade lineup begins at 6 p.m. and the parade begins at 7 p.m.
The Greenhill Christmas Parade will begin at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 14. Lineup is set for 1 p.m. The parade will follow the same route as the Rogers homecoming parade.
Float fee is a $10 donation, and antique cars are a $5 donation. Donations support the high school band, cheerleaders and Greenhill Fire Department.
For information, call Ricky Johnson, 256-762-7058.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.