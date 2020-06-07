FLORENCE — The coronavirus and social distancing rules have affected many children, who grapple with understanding what's going on. Health officials say there are some things adults can do to ease a child's anxiety.
"There definitely are both children and adults worried about the coronavirus," said Dr. Timothy Whalen, a psychiatrist in Muscle Shoals.
Sharon Tucker, a children's service program manager and licensed independent clinical social worker at Riverbend in Florence, said at the beginning of the pandemic, she saw children and teens asking questions about the pandemic. The stress they expressed dealt mainly with not knowing about things such as school and graduation.
Another local expert said there are ways parents can help their children deal with any worries the pandemic may bring.
"First," said Tara Grall, a licensed professional counselor at Shoals Family Therapy in Florence, "shut off the TV. Don't have it on nonstop."
She said hearing the news of the pandemic early on was causing her own anxiety levels to rise.
"I was getting anxious until I went out in public," she said. "That's when I realized I wasn't going to catch coronavirus. I just need to wash my hands and not touch anything and I'll be fine."
She also said to be aware of having adult conversations where young children can overhear. Parents should explain what is happening on the child's level, such as: "We can't play on the playground," or "We can't do this right now, but here's what we can do."
Tucker agreed, adding that parents should let children ask questions and express their fears.
"Tell them it's the adult's job to keep them safe, so they don't have to worry about it," Tucker said. "Allow your children time to talk to you."
Whalen said the worst times for worrying are at night when children are trying to go to sleep.
"You can help that by having a regular bedtime," he said. "It might be later than in the school year," but that's OK.
He also said maintaining a regular bedtime routine helps people not get caught up in their worries.
"It helps to have regularity throughout the day," Whalen said. "Time to get up, time to eat meals, and an important healthy part of the day is time outside in the fresh air."
He said you don't have to go somewhere special, just spending some time outside is helpful.
Grall said studies have noted that vitamin D levels have been shown to decrease coronavirus symptoms, which she said is an added benefit of spending some time outside.
Also important is modeling the behavior you expect from your child.
"If a parent is calm and taking precautions without being super scared or dramatic themselves, that will help the child follow suit," Whalen said.
However, if your child shows signs of excessive fear, it might be time to consult a mental health professional.
Whalen said some red flags to watch for are if the worries are interfering with the child being able to do what they normally do, if they are afraid to go outside, or they are afraid to be around anyone at all.
"If worries are not letting your child live a regular life, it's worth thinking about a therapist or counselor," Whalen said.
Also, he said children need to know it's OK to be scared or nervous.
"It's just when it takes over your life that it's a problem," he said.
