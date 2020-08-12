RED BAY — Authorities said Tuesday they are questioning the account presented by parents of a 3-year-old who died this weekend in a hot car.
The parents have been charged with manslaughter in the case, Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver said.
Oliver identified them as Dakota Heath Fowler, 20, and Brandi Michelle Burks, 21.
The body of the child, Bentley Fowler, has been taken to a state forensics lab for an autopsy, the sheriff said.
Oliver said the parents told authorities they put the child to bed at midnight Saturday, and then the parents slept until about 3 p.m. Sunday.
"When they got up, they found the child in the car," he said.
The parents were arrested Sunday night. Oliver said authorities are not convinced the story the parents are telling is accurate.
"We're trying to find out a lot more," he said. "The story is not matching up, and the investigation is continuing."
Oliver hopes more information becomes clear when the autopsy is completed.
"I think we'll know more probably by the end of the week," he said.
According to a release from KidsAndCars.org, the toddler was the 15th child to die in a hot car this year in the United States.
The release states Alabama has the 12th-highest margin of cases with 27 fatalities since 1995.
KidsAndCars states 26% of deaths in hot cars involve children getting into the vehicle on their own and not being able to get out.
The last two years have been the worst ever for hot car deaths with at least 107 children dying nationwide, according to the agency.
Among tips KidsAndCars provides:
• Use childproof doorknob covers, baby gates or door alarms in the house to help keep toddlers inside.
• Keep vehicles locked, and ask neighbors and guests to do the same.
• Never leave the car keys within reach of a child.
• Teach children to honk the horn if they are trapped in a vehicle.
• If a child is missing, immediately check nearby vehicles, including the floorboards and trunk.
