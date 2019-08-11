Quick facts about Killen

Killen was settled in the early 1800s. It originally was a community called Masonville, named for the town's first postmaster, Joseph Mason, according to the website KillenAl.org.

The Alabama Canal was constructed in the 1830s and that brought growth to the community, the website states. A new canal later was built and it was renamed the Muscle Shoals Canal in 1890, with Lock Six near Killen its headquarters.

James Sharp Killen built a general store and applied for a post office in 1895 and Killen officially was founded on Aug. 22, 1896, according to the website.