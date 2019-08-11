KILLEN — Killen Park was hopping this weekend as waves of people filled the park to enjoy the annual Killen Founder's Day.
Following Friday evening's parade and opening ceremonies, the festival went into full mode Saturday with a day-long opportunity to gather, enjoy some good food, reunite with old friends, and make new ones.
The day featured a 5K run, vendors, music, a car show, a cornhole tournament and fashion show, all culminating Saturday night with a fireworks show.
For Patrick and Amy Delay and their family, the festival is an opportunity to enjoy the town where they grew up and reunite with old classmates.
"My wife and I graduated from Brooks," Patrick Delay said. "We come back every year for the celebration and the parade. We normally run into quite a few classmates."
Leslie Oakley and Wendy Bohannon enjoyed spending time together and greeting customers at Oakley's "Lefty Lucy Design" booth.
"I've lived in the area since 1992 and I went to Brooks," Oakley said. "We come every year as a family. This is my first year to have a booth here."
Lamar and Sandra Holland made the five-hour trek from Crenshaw County to operate a booth for Sandra Holland's "Bows and Such" business.
"People drive long distances for this event," Sandra Holland said. "We enjoy it. This is our third year here."
Lamar Holland said they like being in the middle of the festival and talking with people.
"We enjoy just sitting here watching everybody come by," he said.
For Kevin and Mary Messer, the festival provided an opportunity to come to Killen and visit with their grandchildren.
"We came here with them Friday for the parade," Mary Messer said, while spinning her 3-year-old grandson, Tucker Willougby, on a merry-go-round. "Today, we went to the car show and are just taking advantage of Founder's Day."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.