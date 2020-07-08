MONTGOMERY —Parole was granted Tuesday for an inmate who has served nearly 7 years of a 20-year sentence for local theft convictions and escape, officials said.
The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles approved parole for Wesley Lee Gibson, said Terry Abbott, director of communications for the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles.
Gibson has served 6 years, 10 months of a 20-year sentence on two counts of first-degree theft of property in Colbert County, and one of second-degree escape in Lauderdale County, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
He is in the Limestone Correctional Facility, according to the department. Gibson was sentenced in October 2015, but already had 780 days of jail credit from time served.
Gibson was the first of three inmates who are incarcerated on convictions of local crimes that are up for parole this week, Abbott said.
On Thursday, the board will consider parole for David Edwin Hatfield and Daniel Paul Sledge, he said.
Hatfield is serving a 10-year sentence on various drug charges, according to the Department of Corrections.
Those include a Colbert County conviction on manufacturing a controlled substance, and Lauderdale County convictions on distribution of a controlled substance and trafficking methamphetamines, according to department records.
Hatfield is in the Elmore Correctional Facility and has served 2 years, 3 months, corrections officials said.
Sledge is serving a 12-year sentence on drug charges in Lauderdale County, officials said.
The charges include manufacturing a controlled substance, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, according to the Department of Corrections.
He is in the Lauderdale County Jail and has served 1 year, 5 months, according to corrections officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.