MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles denied parole Tuesday for two inmates serving for local convictions.
The board turned down parole for Randy Heath Collins and James Kenneth Pratt, said Terry Abbott, director of communications for the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles.
Collins has served 3 years, 1 month of a 10-year, 8-month sentence for two counts of distribution of a controlled substance in Cullman County, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
He also has three prior offenses in Lauderdale County, including two counts of second-degree theft of property and one of third-degree escape. He is in Hamilton Work Release Center.
Pratt has served 1 year, 8 months of a 6-year sentence in a Colbert County case for two counts of third-degree burglary, one count of second-degree burglary, and one count of possession of burglar's tools, according to the corrections department.
He is in a Pre-Therapeutic Community Program.
They are among six inmates in local cases who are up for parole this week, including one who is serving a life sentence for a Colbert County murder conviction, Abbott said.
Roderick Bates is up for parole Thursday, Abbott said.
He pleaded guilty to murder in 2013 for his part in the death of Oscar Jamaal Jarmon, who was 18 when he was killed in Tuscumbia on June 12, 1999, authorities said.
Abbott said Bates has served 22 years, 11 months of that sentence. He also was convicted of second-degree robbery in Colbert County in 1999 and received a 10-year sentence but was paroled.
According to Abbot and the corrections department, other inmates up for parole this week include:
• Roger Edgar Lynch III, who has served 1 year, 1 month of a four-year sentence for third-degree burglary in a Colbert County case, is up for parole today. His is in Kilby Corrections Facility.
• Johnny Nix, who has served 13 years, 5 months of a 20-year sentence on a Colbert County case of second-degree possession of a forged instrument and 13 burglary and theft-related cases in Franklin and Lawrence counties, is up for parole today. He is in Frank Lee Work Release Center.
• James Edward Pounders, who has served 26 years, 11 months of a life sentence on six theft convictions in Lauderdale and Colbert counties, as well as an escape conviction in Morgan County and one in Elmore County, is up for parole Thursday.
He also had served for two prior theft convictions from Colbert County. He is in a Pre-Therapeutic Community Program.
