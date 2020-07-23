MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles denied parole Wednesday for a man serving time on a Florence manslaughter conviction, authorities said.
Parole for Lewis Simpson was turned down, according to Terry Abbott, communications director for the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles.
Simpson is serving a 20-year sentence.
He has been in prison 9 years, 10 months after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the June 22, 2009, shooting death of Terry Jermaine Garrett in Florence, according to court records.
Simpson had been indicted for manslaughter but agreed to the plea, which included the 20-year sentence, according to the records.
He is in Fountain Correctional Facility, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
In addition, parole was denied for John David McCracken in a separate case, Abbott said.
McCracken has served just over a year of a five-year sentence on a conviction for distributing a controlled substance in Colbert County, second-degree promoting prison contraband in Marion County, and third-degree theft of property in Winston County, according to corrections officials.
He also had a 2015 conviction of possession of a controlled substance in Marion County, officials said.
He is in Ventress Correctional Facility, according to the department.
Simpson and McCracken were among 23 inmates whose paroles were not granted Wednesday, Abbott said. The board granted six requests.
On Tuesday, the board denied 23 of 27 parole requests, including one from Juano Bernard Cobb, who has served nearly a year of a four-year sentence on convictions in Colbert County of first-degree possession of marijuana, and possession of a controlled substance, according to corrections officials.
