Parole has been denied for a Colbert County man serving in prison on a drug conviction who has a history of prior offenses, including robbery and an escape attempt.
The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles last week rejected the parole request for Jeffrey Lee Horrison, 28, of Sheffield, officials said. He is in Bullock Correctional Facility.
Terry Abbott, spokesman for the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles, said Horrison was sentenced to five years, five months in prison in January.
"He has served only one year, two months of that five-year sentence," Abbott said.
The charge is connected to a 2016 drug possession case, he said.
In that case, in August 2016 Horrison sold cocaine to an informant within 3 miles of a school, according to court records.
In addition, Horrison was indicted in September 2018 for attempted escape from the Lauderdale County work release center, according to court records. He pleaded guilty to the charge.
Horrison also had been convicted of second- and third-degree criminal mischief in connection with a January 2018 incident, according to court records.
In that incident, deputies responded to a call of him kicking in the back door of a Killen residence, the records indicate. The complaint states a Lauderdale County sheriff's deputy who responded stated he smelled alcohol on Horrison's breath, and Horrison was yelling obscenities at the resident.
In 2008, Horrison was sentenced to one year, six months in prison on a second-degree robbery conviction in Colbert County, records indicate.
In addition, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2001 in Colbert County for possession of a pistol after being convicted of a violent crime.
