FLORENCE — Parole was denied Wednesday for one of two brothers convicted in the 1999 robbery and stabbing death of Danny Sledge.
Eric Boyd, who was 19 at the time of the robbery, was found guilty of felony murder in 2001 and sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
His parole hearing was Wednesday, and his application was denied by the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles.
Sledge's sister, Mary Anne Rippey, said both of Sledge's surviving children, as well as siblings and in-laws, attended the hearing.
Rippey said they were joined at the Montgomery hearing by members of the Alabama Attorney General's Office, Lauderdale County District Attorney's Office, and members of Victims of Crime and Leniency.
"We're glad to get it behind us," Rippey said. "We're just all relieved to have a little bit of peace from it all."
Lauderdale Chief Assistant District Attorney Angie Hamilton said Boyd will be eligible for parole in 2024. A representative from her office and others plan to be there again to protest his release.
Boyd's brother, Nathan Boyd, was sentenced in 2001 to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He was 17 at the time of the murder.
Nathan Boyd later appealed that sentence based on a June 2012 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that regulates states on life-without-parole sentences involving juveniles.
He received a new hearing, and Lauderdale County Circuit Judge Gil Self resentenced him in 2018 to life without parole.
"Eric and Nathan are both two very dangerous individuals who do not need to get out of prison ever," Hamilton said. "This is a relief to the family, and I know it's a relief to members of the community. We were honored to be able go down there with the Sledge family, and we ask that you keep the family in your thoughts and prayers."
Wednesday's hearing was the second one members of the Sledge family have been to in less than a year, having also attended Nathan Sledge's resentencing hearing in September.
"It was stressful because we just got through with Nathan last year and were having to revisit this again so soon," Rippey said. "Now that Eric's parole has been denied, and Nathan has been resentenced, I'm hoping we won't have any court proceedings at least for five more years."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.