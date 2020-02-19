Parole was denied Tuesday for a man serving 20 years in a 2012 Tuscumbia shooting that seriously injured a man, authorities said.
Larry Darnell Jarmon Jr., 36, had his parole request turned down following a hearing before the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles, said Terry Abbott, communications director for the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles.
Jarmon pleaded guilty to first-degree assault in 2013 in the Oct. 2, 2012, shooting of Brandon Bruce Johnson, according to court records. Johnson survived the shooting.
He originally was charged with attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling and reckless endangerment after the incident at at Hickory Street residence, Tuscumbia police said.
Authorities said Johnson was shot once in the chest with a .32-caliber pistol during an argument between the two men.
He had served 7 years, 4 months and 15 days as of Tuesday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. He is in the Elba Work Release Center.
The parole board is hearing requests from two additional inmates this week who are incarcerated in connection with Shoals crimes, Abbott said.
The hearing is today for Demarcus Lashawn Robinson and Thursday for William W. Horsman, he said.
Robinson, 39, is serving 10 years, 10 months for distribution of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance stemming from a Lauderdale County case, according to corrections records. He had served 3 years, 23 days as of Tuesday.
Robinson also has pleaded guilty in previous drug-related cases, court records show.
In 1978, Horsman, 71, started serving a sentence of 999 years, 99 months and 99 days for first-degree murder, according to corrections records. He also was found guilty of first-degree escape in 1985.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.