Parole was denied Tuesday for two men in prison on unrelated Lauderdale County crimes, authorities said.
Shannon Lisby is serving a 16-year sentence on a drug-related charge but has a prior conviction for involuntary vehicular manslaughter, and Mitchell Tyler Lawson is in prison on charges connected to methamphetamine, according to Terry Abbott, communications director for the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles.
Both had requests for parole denied following Tuesday hearings, officials said.
Lisby was sentenced to 16 years in 2012 on a Lauderdale County conviction of possession of a controlled substance, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
He also has a second-degree forgery charge from a 2002 Lauderdale County case, and a 1978 conviction for involuntary manslaughter.
He received a sentence of 9 years, 8 months, on the involuntary manslaughter conviction in Lauderdale County, but was released after 3 years, 1 month, according to courthouse records.
That conviction was connected to a crash that killed Joseph Wayne Jones, who was a passenger in another vehicle, records indicate. Lisby was the driver and was intoxicated at the time.
Lawson has served 11 years, 5 months of a 20-year sentence on convictions in Lauderdale County of trafficking methamphetamine and manufacturing a controlled substance, Abbott said.
A hearing is set today for Willie Patrick Vinson, who is serving 2 years, 6 months on a Colbert County conviction of possession of a controlled substance, Abbott said. Vinson has served nearly 11 months.
On Thursday, hearings are planned for Marilyn Pitts Lisby and Timothy Mark Townsend, Abbott said.
Lisby is serving 20 years from a Lauderdale County conviction of second-degree theft of property and has previous theft convictions. She has served 7 years, 4 months.
Townsend is serving a sentence of 109 years on convictions of first-degree kidnapping and third-degree burglary. The burglary charge is from Lauderdale County and the kidnapping charges are from Blount County. He has served more than 36 years, 2 months.
