An inmate serving on various Lauderdale County drug-related charges had his request for parole denied Wednesday, authorities said.
Demarcus Lashawn Robinson's request was turned down by the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles following a hearing, officials said.
The 39-year-old Robinson is serving 10 years, 10 months for distribution of a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
He had served 3 years, 24 days as of Wednesday, corrections officials said.
Robinson also has pleaded guilty in previous drug-related cases, court records show.
Today, the board hears a parole request from a man convicted in a fatal shooting in the 1970s, said Terry Abbott, communications director for the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles.
That man, William W. Horsman, 71, started serving in 1978 after being sentenced to 999 years, 99 months and 99 days, according to corrections records.
He was found guilty in the Colbert County shooting death of Samuel Ray Lansdell, according to court records.
The February 1974 indictment states Horsman killed Lansdell "by shooting him with a pistol."
He also took $25 from Lansdell "by violence to his person or by putting him in such fear as unwillingly to part with the same against the peace and dignity of the state of Alabama," the indictment states.
The indictment charged him with first-degree murder and second-degree robbery, according to the records.
Robinson's and Horsman's cases are among 83 parole hearings statewide the board is considering this week, Abbott said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.