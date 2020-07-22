MONTGOMERY — A man who is serving four years in prison on drug-related charges from the Shoals had parole denied Tuesday, authorities said.
The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles refused to grant parole for Juano Bernard Cobb, said Terry Abbott, communications director for the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles.
Cobb is serving four years on convictions in Colbert County of first-degree possession of marijuana, and possession of a controlled substance, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
He has served nearly a full year of the sentence, according to the department.
Cobb is in Kilby Correctional Facility.
The board will consider parole today for two other inmates — Lewis Simpson and John David McCracken — who are serving on convictions of Shoals crimes, Abbott said.
Simpson has served 9 years, 10 months after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the June 22, 2009, shooting death of Terry Jermaine Garrett in Florence, according to court records.
He had been indicted for manslaughter but agreed to the plea, which included Simpson serving 20 years, according to the records.
Simpson is in Fountain Correctional Facility, according to the corrections department.
McCracken has served just over a year of a five-year sentence on a conviction for distributing a controlled substance in Colbert County, second-degree promoting prison contraband in Marion County, and third-degree theft of property in Winston County, according to corrections officials.
He also had a 2015 conviction of possession of a controlled substance in Marion County, officials said.
He is in Ventress Correctional Facility, according to the department.
