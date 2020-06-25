MONTGOMERY — An inmate serving 12 years for a Colbert County conviction was denied parole Wednesday, while two other inmates from local cases are up for parole today, officials said.
The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles turned down the request from Eric C. Terrell, said Terry Abbott, director of communications for the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles.
Officials said Terrell pleaded guilty in 2018 to felony domestic violence.
He has served 2 years, 8 months of a 12-year sentence, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
Terrell currently is in a north Alabama community-based facility, according to corrections records.
He was among 38 inmates the board considered for parole Wednesday, Abbott said. The board denied all of the requests.
Today, the parole board considers requests from Charles Edward Blankenship and William Paul Cosby, Abbott said.
Blankenship has served 7 years, 8 months of a 20-year sentence for second-degree robbery stemming from a Colbert County case, according to records.
He is in the Ventress Correctional Center, in Clayton, corrections officials said.
Cosby has served 2 years, 10 months of a 15-year sentence for convictions in Colbert County of second-degree robbery and possession of a controlled substance, according to records.
He is in the Limestone Correctional Facility, corrections officials said.
