MONTGOMERY — Parole was denied for a man who has been in prison since 2013 on a conviction of possession of child pornography in a Muscle Shoals case.
Boris Rendall Anderson, 48, was sentenced to 10 years after pleading guilty in 2013 to one count of possession of obscene material containing visual reproductions of persons under 17 years of age, according to court records.
Terry Abbott, spokesman, confirmed Wednesday the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles denied the parole for Anderson.
Anderson had been charged with 10 counts of the offense before agreeing to the plea, according to court records.
He had been accused of leaving a cellphone containing child pornography in a rental car, officials said.
He currently is in Staton Correctional Center, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. His release date had been scheduled for Aug. 19, 2023.
The parole board will hear a case with another local connection today, Abbott said.
That will be for Britney Howard Reaves, who pleaded guilty on March 21 to fraudulent use of a credit card, according to court records.
The agreement called for her to serve a five-year sentence.
She was indicted on the charge in November 2018. Her plea agreement noted Reaves had a prior conviction.
Court records indicate she had pleaded guilty in 2017 of possession of a controlled substance.
The hearings are part of a ramping up of hearings by the board, Abbott said. He said the board is holding 80 hearings this week.
