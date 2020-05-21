MONTGOMERY — For the second straight day, the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles denied parole for someone who is in prison on drug charges connected to Shoals cases.
The board on Wednesday denied the parole request from Joel Glen White, 61, said Terry Abbott, director of communications for the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles.
White has served more than 7 years, 9 months of a 20-year sentence after being convicted on two counts of manufacturing a controlled substance in Lauderdale County, Abbott said.
He was sentenced in 2012 and is in the Staton Correctional Center, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
On Tuesday, the board denied the parole request of Joshua Ray Hamm, 39, Abbott said. Hamm is being held in the Limestone County Correctional Center, according to the Department of Corrections.
Hamm was sentenced to 2 years in the Franklin case and 8 years, 1 month in the Colbert County case, and has served just over 1 year, 4 months, authorities said.
The board heard 22 parole requests Wednesday, denying 19, Abbott said. That came after 18 of 20 requests were denied Tuesday.
The requests from White and Hamm are the only ones this week with Shoals connections. Next week, the board will hear requests from five inmates with local connections.
The board returned Tuesday after suspending operations on March 27 due to the COVID-19 virus. Abbott said they expect to hear 161 requests this month.
