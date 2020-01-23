Parole has been denied this week for a man convicted of three Shoals burglaries, according to Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles spokesman Terry Abbott.
Jason Wesley Williams, 32, has served less than 15 years of a 25-year prison sentence, Abbott said.
Williams was convicted of six burglaries between 2006 and 2008, officials said. Those included two in Lauderdale County and one in Colbert County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.