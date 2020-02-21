A man who has been in prison more than four decades for a Colbert County murder will remain behind bars.
On Thursday, the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles turned down the parole request by William W. Horsman, authorities said.
Horsman, 71, started serving in 1978 after being sentenced to 999 years, 99 months and 99 days, according to corrections records.
He was found guilty in the Colbert County shooting death of Samuel Ray Lansdell, according to court records.
The February 1974 indictment states Horsman killed Lansdell "by shooting him with a pistol."
He also took $25 from Lansdell "by violence to his person or by putting him in such fear as unwillingly to part with the same against the peace and dignity of the state of Alabama," the indictment states.
The indictment charged Horsman with first-degree murder and second-degree robbery, according to the records.
Thursday's decision concluded a week in which paroles were denied for inmates in three local cases, said Terry Abbott, communications director for the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles.
On Wednesday, the board denied a request from Demarcus Lashawn Robinson, 39, who is serving 10 years, 10 months for distribution of a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
Parole was denied Tuesday for Larry Darnell Jarmon Jr., 36, who is serving 20 years in a 2012 Tuscumbia shooting that seriously injured a man, authorities said.
Jarmon pleaded guilty to first-degree assault in 2013 in the Oct. 2, 2012, shooting of Brandon Bruce Johnson, according to court records. Johnson survived the shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.