MONTGOMERY — Parole was denied Wednesday for a man serving a 20-year sentence on theft- and drug-related convictions, authorities said.
The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles denied the parole request from Michael Shane Ellis following a hearing, said Terry Abbott, director of communications for the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles.
Ellis has served more than 4 years, 7 months of a 20-year sentence for convictions in 2016 of first-degree receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance in Lauderdale County, according to the Department of Corrections.
He also has a prior conviction of manufacturing a controlled substance, according to the department.
Ellis is at the North Alabama Community Work Center.
Today, the board hears a parole request from another inmate convicted in a local crime, Abbott said.
They will consider the request from Edward Ashley Garrett, who has has served more than 1 year, 10 months of a 10-year sentence on various offenses, including first-degree theft of property in Colbert County and in Lawrence County, authorities said.
He also has convictions of first-degree receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance in Lawrence County, according to corrections records.
He is in the Limestone Correctional Facility, corrections officials said.
On Tuesday, the board denied the parole request from David Ray Alexander, who has served more than 9 years of a 20-year sentence on a local conviction of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
