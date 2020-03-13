Parole was denied Thursday for two inmates who are serving sentences connected to separate Lauderdale County crimes, officials said.
The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles denied the requests from Marilyn Pitts Lisby and Timothy Mark Townsend, said Terry Abbott, communications director for the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles.
The board made the decisions following hearings on Thursday, Abbott said.
Lisby is serving 20 years from a Lauderdale County conviction of second-degree theft of property and has previous theft convictions, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. She has served 7 years, 4 months.
Lisby is in the Montgomery Women's Facility, officials said.
Townsend is serving a sentence of 109 years on convictions of first-degree kidnapping and third-degree burglary, corrections officials said.
The burglary charge is the only one from Lauderdale County, according to corrections records.
The two kidnapping charges are connected to a Blount County case, officials said. He has served more than 36 years, 2 months.
Townsend is in the Limestone Correctional Facility, according to corrections officials.
Thursday's decisions means the board denied all five requests for parole from inmates connected to local cases.
On Wednesday, the request from Willie Patrick Vinson was denied. Vinson is serving in the Limestone Correctional Facility on a conviction of possession of a controlled substance, according to court records.
He has served nearly 11 months of his 2-year, 6-month sentence, Abbott said.
On Tuesday, parole was denied for Shannon Lisby, who is serving a 16-year sentence on a drug-related charge, and Mitchell Tyler Lawson, who has served 11 years, 5 months of a 20-year sentence on convictions in Lauderdale County of trafficking methamphetamine and manufacturing a controlled substance, Abbott said.
