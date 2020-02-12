The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles denied a parole request today for Tommy Ray Blevins.
Blevins is serving a 15-year sentence from Lauderdale County cases, including second-degree assault, disarming a police officer, and possession of a controlled substance, according to corrections records. He has served 2 years, 11 months.
Blevins grabbed an officer's gun and holster during a Lauderdale County court hearing in 2017, officials said. Officers wrestled him to the ground and disarmed him.
