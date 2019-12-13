Parole was denied this week for a man serving a 20-year sentence stemming from a Lauderdale County assault charge.
Roger Keith Thompson, 56, has served nine years, three months of the 20-year sentence and was up for parole Wednesday, said Terry Abbott, spokesman for the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles.
The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles rejected the request after the hearing, which included people speaking against Thompson's parole, Abbott said.
According to courthouse records, Thompson received the sentence in 2011 in the beating of Donnie Poole. Abbott said the victim stated he was beaten with a metal pipe and left for dead.
"Thompson previously had been sentenced to 15 years for another second-degree assault, this one in 2008, and a drug possession case in Lauderdale County," Abbott said. "Thompson was first sent to prison in 1997 for second-degree forgery."
Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly and a representative of Victims of Crime and Leniency spoke against Thompson's parole at the hearing.
Connolly said Thompson's next parole hearing has been set for 2024.
"At the time he committed this offense he had previous felonies including a prior assault," Connolly said. "When he did this, he was on probation on another 15-year sentence."
He said the victim "is still suffering from the affects of the assault" and was "very relieved" that Thompson's request was denied.
"The victim in the case is in poor health and was unable to attend the hearing so we went down and expressed his concern about Thompson being released," Connolly said. "We believe he would pose a danger to the community."
