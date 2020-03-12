Parole was denied Wednesday for a man convicted in a Colbert County drug case, while two inmates serving in connection with Lauderdale County cases have hearings today.
The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles denied the request from Willie Patrick Vinson for parole, said Terry Abbott, communications director for the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles.
Vinson is serving in the Limestone Correctional Facility on a conviction of possession of a controlled substance, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
He has served nearly 11 months of his 2-year, 6-month sentence, Abbott said.
The parole board today will hear parole requests from Marilyn Pitts Lisby and Timothy Mark Townsend, Abbott said.
Lisby is serving 20 years from a Lauderdale County conviction of second-degree theft of property and has previous theft convictions, corrections officials said. She has served 7 years, 4 months.
Lisby is in the Montgomery Women's Facility, officials said.
Townsend is serving a sentence of 109 years on convictions of first-degree kidnapping and third-degree burglary.
The burglary charge is the only one from Lauderdale County, according to corrections records.
The two kidnapping charges are connected to a Blount County case, officials said. He has served more than 36 years, 2 months.
Townsend is in the Limestone Correctional Facility, according to corrections officials.
