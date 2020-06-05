MONTGOMERY — Parole was denied Thursday for a man serving a 10-year sentence on local theft charges, authorities said.
Edward Ashley Garrett had his request for parole denied by the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles, according to Terry Abbott, director of communications for the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles.
Garrett has served more than 1 year, 10 months of a 10-year sentence on various offenses, including first-degree theft of property in Colbert County and in Lawrence County, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
He also has convictions of first-degree receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance in Lawrence County, according to corrections records.
Garrett is in the Limestone Correctional Facility, corrections officials said.
With Thursday's ruling, all three hearings this week for inmates from local cases resulted in denials of parole, officials said.
On Wednesday, the board denied the request from Michael Shane Ellis, who is serving a 20-year sentence on theft- and drug-related convictions, Abbott said.
On Tuesday, the board denied the parole request from David Ray Alexander, who has served more than 9 years of a 20-year sentence on a local conviction of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, according to officials.
Since resuming hearings on May 19 after postponing them on March 27 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the parole board has heard requests from 10 inmates serving on convictions from local crimes, according to records. All 10 were denied.
Overall, the board has heard 271 requests since resuming hearings, records show. It has denied 245.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.