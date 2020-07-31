MONTGOMERY — A man in prison on drug offenses from a Colbert County case had his parole request granted Thursday, officials said.
The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles approved parole for Justin Glen James, said Terry Abbott, director of communications for the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles.
James was sentenced to 8 years, 1 month in 2019, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
The sentence was for convictions on two counts of possession of a controlled substance, according to the department.
He has served more than 1 year, 5 months of the sentence, according to department records.
James currently is in a pre-therapeutic community program, according to the records.
James was arrested in August 2017, and initially charged with first-degree possession of marijuana, trafficking morphine, trafficking crystal methamphetamine (ICE), three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and contempt of court for failing to pay child support, according to the Colbert County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities said he told them he had been selling drugs in an attempt to make child support payments.
Curtis Burns, director of the Colbert County Drug Task Force, said James was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped. He said drug agents working with deputies with the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office, reported finding 8 grams of marijuana, 31 grams of ICE and 31 oxycodone pills.
They also reported finding oxymorphone and diazepam pills, and suboxone strips.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.