The Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles has cancelled 108 parole hearings that had been scheduled for the week of March 30 because of the spread of the coronavirus.
The hearings will be rescheduled as soon as possible.
Among the local cases scheduled to be heard that week were:
• Corey Gerald McBrayer, who was sentenced in Colbert County in May 2017 for manufacturing a controlled substance;
• David Ray Alexander, who was sentenced in January 1998 in Colbert County for unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, and also has theft, criminal mischief, assault and promoting prison contraband charges in Walker, Elmore and Cullman counties;
• Michale Shane Ellis, who was sentenced in March 2014 of Lauderdale County for manufacturing a controlled substance and Class B felony charge of offenses against person, and in November 2016 in Lauderdale County for receiving stolen property and possession and receiving a controlled substance;
• Calvin Leon Smith, who has a string of theft and burglary charges and sentences in Lauderdale County dating back to 2002.
Parole hearings are held in Montgomery by the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles and are attended by many family members, friends and representatives of inmates and crime victims from all over the state. Inmates do not attend the hearings.
