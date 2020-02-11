Four inmates serving time for convictions in local cases appear before the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles this week.
The hearings for Jeffrey Daniel Childers and Jason Lynn Wise are today, said Terry Abbott, spokesman for the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles.
Childers is serving a 10-year sentence after convictions in Florence of possession and distribution of controlled substances, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
Wise pleaded guilty on Dec. 19, 2018, to third-degree theft of property in connection with a Florence case, according to court records. He also is serving on a conviction of distribution of a controlled substance stemming from a Morgan County case, according to the corrections department.
He is serving 5 years 11 months in the Limestone Correctional Center, corrections records show.
On Wednesday, Tommy Ray Blevins and Christopher W. South will have hearings, Abbott said.
Blevins is serving a 15-year sentence from Lauderdale County cases including second-degree assault, disarming a police officer and possession of a controlled substance, according to corrections records. He has served 2 years 11 months.
Blevins grabbed an officer's gun and holsters during a Lauderdale County court hearing in 2017, officials said. Officers wrestled him to the ground and disarmed him.
South started serving a 3-year 28-day sentence on Aug. 4, 2017, on charges including second-degree theft of property, possession of a controlled substance and first-degree escape, according to court records.
Last week, parole was granted for a woman serving in connection with a local case.
Court records indicate parole was granted last week for a woman serving in Colbert County cases.
Britney Howard Reaves received parole Thursday, the records show. She had been serving on convictions of breaking and entering a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, according to court records. She was booked on March 21 for a 5-year sentence.
