MONTGOMERY — Three inmates serving from convictions in local cases are up for parole this week.
The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles will consider paroles for Percy Thomas Glover and Barry Kent Wisdom on Tuesday, and Billy Hale on Thursday, according to Terry Abbott, director of communications for the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles.
Glover is serving a 5-year prison sentence on numerous drug charges in Colbert County, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
Those include four counts of possession of a controlled substance, and one count of distribution of a controlled substance, according to the corrections department.
He also is serving for a conviction of first-degree receiving stolen property.
He has served 1 year and is in Kilby Correctional Facility, according to the department.
Wisdom is serving a 6-year prison sentence on a conviction of first-degree theft of property, according to corrections records. He has two prior first-degree theft convictions stemming from a Limestone County case.
He has served 1 year, 3 months and is in Hamilton Aged and Infirmed Center.
Hale is serving a 28-year sentence on one count of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument in Colbert County, as well as third-degree burglary and second-degree theft of property from Morgan County cases, according to the corrections department.
He has served 27 years, 2 months, and is in a North Alabama Community Based Facility, according to the department.
