Two men serving time in connection with unrelated Lauderdale County crimes have their parole hearings today, authorities said.
The hearings are set for Shannon Lisby, who is serving 16 years on a drug-related charge but has a prior manslaughter conviction, and Mitchell Tyler Lawson, who is in prison on charges connected to methamphetamine, according to Terry Abbott, communications director for the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles.
Lisby was sentenced to 16 years in 2012 on a Lauderdale County conviction of possession of a controlled substance, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
He also has a second-degree forgery charge from a 2002 Lauderdale County case, and a 1998 manslaughter conviction.
He received a sentence of 9 years, 8 months, on the manslaughter conviction in Lauderdale County, but was released after 3 years, 1 month, according to courthouse records.
The manslaughter conviction was connected to a June 19, 1988, crash that killed Joseph Wayne Jones, who was a passenger in another vehicle, records indicate. Lisby was the driver and was intoxicated at the time.
He initially was charged with murder, but accepted the manslaughter conviction as part of a plea agreement, according to records.
Lawson has served 11 years, 5 months of a 20-year sentence on convictions in Lauderdale County of trafficking methamphetamine and manufacturing a controlled substance, Abbott said.
Lisby and Lawson are among five people convicted in Shoals crimes who are set to go before the parole board this week.
The other three include:
• Willie Patrick Vinson, who is serving 2 years, 6 months on a Colbert County conviction of possession of a controlled substance. He has served nearly 11 months. His hearing is Wednesday.
• Marilyn Pitts Lisby, who is serving 20 years from a Lauderdale County conviction of second-degree theft of property and has previous theft convictions. She has served 7 years, 4 months. She has a Thursday hearing.
• Timothy Mark Townsend, who is serving a sentence of 109 years on convictions of first-degree kidnapping and third-degree burglary. The burglary charge is from Lauderdale County and the kidnapping charges are from Blount County. He has served more than 36 years, 2 months. His hearing is Thursday.
