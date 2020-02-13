A man in prison on an assault charge who disarmed an officer during a 2017 Lauderdale County court hearing has been denied parole, authorities said.
The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles denied the parole request Wednesday for Tommy Ray Blevins, said Terry Abbott, spokesman for the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles.
Blevins is serving a 15-year sentence from Lauderdale County cases, including second-degree assault, disarming a police officer, and possession of a controlled substance, according to corrections records. He has served 2 years, 11 months.
Blevins grabbed an officer's gun and holster during the 2017 court hearing, officials said. Officers wrestled him to the ground and disarmed him.
Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly sent a letter to the parole board earlier this month requesting the denial.
"Paroling him would depreciate the seriousness of the offense and promote disrespect for the law," Connolly wrote. "The defendant has a long history of criminal activity including three prior felony convictions. Based on the foregoing, I urge the board to deny his parole."
In the letter, Connolly describes the incident, which occurred during an initial appearance in Lauderdale District Court Judge Carole Medley's courtroom.
"He engaged in a struggle with detention center officers and was able to disarm one of the officers," the letter states. "A struggle for the weapon ensued. Judge Medley intervened and was able to convince the defendant to give her the gun. Her calmness in de-escalating this situation led to this incident ending without shots being fired. However, the defendant's actions in the courtroom demonstrate a clear disrespect for the judicial system."
Also in the letter, Connolly pointed out Blevins is serving a 15-year sentence for assaulting booking officers at the Lauderdale County Detention Center after officers arrested him following a domestic call. The arrest required tasering Blevins.
"At the detention center while being booked, he became unruly and assaulted booking officers, necessitating another taser deployment," Connolly wrote.
In a separate Shoals case, parole was denied for Christopher W. South, Abbott said.
South started serving a 3-year, 28-day sentence on Aug. 4, 2017, on charges including second-degree theft of property, possession of a controlled substance, and first-degree escape, according to court records.
