TUSCUMBIA — Colbert County commissioners have agreed to provide funding for a part-time, armed, uniformed officer to work on the second floor of the courthouse when court is in session.
The county presently has two people working at the metal detectors at the Main Street courthouse entrance. One person works for the sheriff's department and the other works for Certified Alarm Co.
County Administrator Roger Creekmore read a letter from presiding Circuit Judge Kyle Brown, Circuit Judge Mitch Hays and District Judge Chad Smith asking for another armed officer to provide security for all three second-floor courtrooms.
"We realize the safety and security of the courthouse is a priority and the steps the administration has taken over the past few years have strengthened the safety and security of not only the judicial system, but all the employees that call the courthouse their work home," Creekmore read from the letter.
The letter stated that over the past several years, judicial systems across the country have faced an increase in incidents occurring not only in the courtroom, but in the greater community as well.
"Judges, prosecutors, clerks and their staff have been targets of litigants and their families who are upset with the system," the letter read.
Sheriff Eric Balentine said he's willing to help district and circuit court judges with an additional court officer but told county commissioners Tuesday he doesn't have the personnel to spare.
He told Commissioner Tori Bailey that the department would be fully staffed by March 15.
The commission agreed to pay roughly $20,000 for the part-time officer, who Balentine said will probably work about 30 hours a week when on duty.
Creekmore said the part-time position does not include benefits.
He said the officer would only work when court is in session.
Balentine said his office would accept applications for the position.
He said there are several retired police officers in the area that could fill the position.
"They (judges) approached me, and I'm willing to help them where I can," Balentine said.
Colbert County Probate Judge Daniel Rosser said he thinks there should be three armed officers in the courthouse at all times.
"We need to do what's right and protect this courthouse and the people who work here," District 6 Commissioner David Isom said.
Creekmore said there were two or three courthouse officers when the metal detectors were located on the second floor. When they were moved to the Main Street entrance, the officers moved downstairs.
