Helen Keller Hospital Foundation's "Party with a Purpose" event is looking to top last year's $10,000 raised for breast cancer programs.
Today's sold out event, which will be held at the Marriott Shoals Conference Center, features vendors from local shops and boutiques, a silent designer purse auction, a luncheon and a fashion show.
Foundation President Pam Fleming said 300 or more are expected to participate in the 16th annual event.
"Every year it's grown, and as we've increased our capacity our numbers have increased," Fleming said. "It's one of our biggest events. It allows us to highlight not only our breast cancer programs, but many amazing survivors as well as the hospital's cutting-edge technology."
The "Purses for a Purpose" silent auction will feature more than 50 designer purses.
"Purses feature designers Michael Kors and Coach to Prada," Fleming said. "Last year's silent auction generated more than $4,000, and we expect to do even better this year."
The luncheon will feature a fashion show with apparel from the hospital's gift shop. Of the 40 ladies in this year's fashion show, five are breast cancer survivors.
Fleming said prior to last year, the proceeds from the annual event were used for equipment purchases and the remodeling of the pediatric unit. Now, the funds raised are designated for breast cancer.
"The money raised last year helped purchase equipment we use during lumpectomy and tissue-removal procedures that help decrease the amount of tissue having to be removed," Fleming said.
"Some of the funding also goes to breast cancer education and our wig room, where we provide wigs and other accessories such as scarves and hats at no cost to the patient."
This year, a portion of the proceeds will be earmarked for the purchase of a 3-D mammography machine.
"We're just starting our efforts on that, but we feel like it's a great start," Fleming said. "It's about saving lives and bettering the lives of those fighting this disease."
