FLORENCE — The Marriott Shoals Conference Center was buzzing Tuesday with plenty of mingling, shopping, eating and a fashion show during the 16th annual Helen Keller Hospital Foundation's "Party with a Purpose" event.
The fundraiser was slated to exceed $10,000 this year with proceeds to go toward the purchase of a 3-D mammography machine.
Foundation President Pam Fleming said the event honors those who've done battle with breast cancer.
"We had well over 300 people in attendance and it is always a great time," Fleming said.
With various shades of pink as the signature color of the day, many in attendance called the event "one of the prettiest in the Shoals area all year."
The fundraiser included a silent auction of designer purses, vendor booth shopping, a luncheon and fashion show highlighting Helen Keller Hospital's gift shop clothing items.
Patricia Martin called the "Party with a Purpose" her favorite event of the year.
"I have friends who battled this awful disease and it's a way to honor them and also just to celebrate women," Martin said. "I always find unique art and usually a few clothing items at the event. I just love the camaraderie I feel and it's just always a great event."
