FLORENCE — The Rev. Moshiu Knox did not know what type of turnout to expect when he and a group of ministers organized a pastors' walk.
The event started at the W.C. Handy Birthplace on College Street in west Florence and ended at the Lauderdale County Courthouse. It was a mixture of a prayer service and movement to end racism, on the heels of the May 25 death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis, Minnesota, police officer.
When Knox saw a couple of hundred people gather at the birthplace, he was visibly moved.
"I was excited to see all these people," he said. "This is a great start. We've just got to keep it going."
The event included speeches from several of the pastors, as well as city officials, including Mayor Steve Holt, who became emotional when addressing the crowd.
"The thing that has been on my heart for two weeks, the only thing I can think of over and over, is that all blood is red," Holt said. "What happened in Minneapolis is inexcusable."
He also thanked Florence residents, who have had peaceful protests throughout the weekend.
"They've all been peaceful," Holt said. "They've all been civil. They're all been the right thing for the right reason. This is a great city and you all make it a great city."
Police Chief Ron Tyler also condemned the actions in Minneapolis.
"That leaves me ashamed as a law enforcement officer," Tyler said. "They don't reflect who I am. They don't reflect the reason I came into this. They don't reflect the officers of the Florence Police Department.
"Law enforcement agencies have to do a better job of rooting out racism. To hate someone for the color of their skin, there's no place for that, and certainly not in law enforcement."
He added, "My prayer has been that the Lord would change the heart of this nation."
Knox thanked Tyler for his words and said he will be watching.
"We want to hold you accountable for the things that you're saying, because too often when the swelling goes down, we forget," he said.
Knox added that he wants diversity in City Hall and in leadership positions in the police department.
"Equality has got to start with jobs, too," he said.
Tyler also said he would be having conversations with District 1 City Councilwoman Kaytrina Simmons, whose district is comprised of a majority of black residents.
The chief said he is not certain what will be said during the discussions, "but they will reflect that black lives have a great value."
Simmons said the nation needs to heal.
"Our nation is broken," she said. "Shoals area, we are all hurting by what has been going on around the world. We are stronger together, so let's all build each other up instead of tearing each other down."
The Rev. Bobby Gurley said it was pleasant to see such diversity in the crowd, and he wishes that would happen every Sunday.
"You will never get this on a Sunday morning at church," Gurley said. "You will never get this at a political rally. You will only get this at an Alabama football game."
Gurley reminded the crowd that Floyd's death was not a single occurrence.
"This was not an event," he said. "This has been going on for centuries."
Avery Thomas a 15-year-old who is class president at Florence High School, particularly caught the crowd's attention when he said he is terrified of the notion of soon getting his license, only to get pulled over and killed.
"When you go to bed tonight, say a prayer for the one who has lost his life to police brutality," Thomas said.
