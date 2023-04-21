TUSCUMBIA — Mayor William Foster said the city is making progress in getting roads repaired for its future growth.
Earlier this week, city council approved the repaving of Glendora Avenue in the Valdosta area of Tuscumbia, and also gave the OK to a measure that will lend better visibility and safer passage for motorists pulling out of the Coldwater Village subdivision onto Veterans Boulevard.
Foster said bids will be taken beginning this week for the Glendora paving project from U.S. Highway 72 to Veterans Boulevard.
"All the construction of new houses in that area has taken a toll on that road and it's in need of some TLC," he said.
Foster added that with the repaving of Glendora, every road leading into Tuscumbia's schools will be in good repair.
"It's important to have these roads in good shape, and I'm pleased that we're down to the last one getting the needed upgrades," Foster said.
In addition, he said Graham Avenue is being widened for a new subdivision.
The council also heard a presentation about the creation of a "right turn only" lane in the southbound lane of Veterans Boulevard into Coldwater Village.
Bo Stanley, the city's Street and Sanitation Department director, said the safety of pulling out of Coldwater Village will be much improved with the addition of a turn lane.
The southbound lane of Veterans Boulevard will be narrowed to one lane leading up to a "right turn only" into the subdivision.
According to Stanley, there are columns blocking the view for motorists turning right to travel south onto Veterans Boulevard.
"The design of it has caused the fencing there to block the view and it's potentially very dangerous," he said.
The two-lane road approaching the neighborhood will funnel into the "right turn only" lane and then return to two lanes past the neighborhood exit.
"We've had a quote of $5,500 to correct this problem with three markings leading up to, and at the turn into the neighborhood and a standing sign that warns motorists of the 'right turn only,'" Stanley said. "It's going to make that stretch of road much safer."
