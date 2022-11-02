A 49-year-old Elgin pedestrian was struck Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of Stacy Lane and Alabama Highway 101 near in front of Foodland in Elgin. A 24-year-old Rogersville female was the driver of the Ford sedan and was not hurt. She was placed under arrest by Lauderdale County Sheriff's deputies, though when it was discovered there was a warrant out for her arrest, according to Chief Deputy Joe Hamilton. The pedestrian refused medical treatment and was taken home. 

