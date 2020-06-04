FLORENCE — Sam Pendleton envisions a trip from Florence grandparents to visit their grandchildren being a short one.
"This is about crosstown versus out of town," the former city councilman said. "I would hope that the elderly can go see grandkids crosstown, and we want enough job creation here to allow folks to stay here and raise their children here so they can do that."
Pendleton, who served 20 years as a councilman, including three years as council president, is running for mayor in the Aug. 25 municipal elections.
"If you want a change, vote for 'Sam I Am,' because I think I could do a better job than what's going on now," he said.
Pendleton said his first request as mayor would be to have the city pause its downtown streetscape program and dedicate those resources to other areas that are in need.
He also wants the Police Department to have enough personnel to allow officers to work 8-hour shifts, have two officers in each patrol car, and have foot patrols downtown.
Pendleton also envisions obtaining two high-speed patrol cars that would comprise the Hound Dog Division, as a way to help attract young police officers.
He wants to expand the Florence-Lauderdale Public Library to where its computer station capacity nearly doubles. He also wants $1 million set aside for an increase in library appropriations.
"I also would recommend we rehabilitate the present municipal building and build a new parking deck," Pendleton said. He would recommend naming the building after former Mayor Bill Batson and former Councilman Jim Hall.
Pendleton wants to form the Squared Circle Committee, which would be comprised of local residents as well as those from outside the area who come to Florence to shop and do business.
He said the committee's name comes from the notion of Florence being the circle and adjoining locations north, south, east and west being the square. That includes nearby Tennessee and Mississippi residents.
Another idea involves a Rapid Response Team from the Street Department, with the slogan, "Have trash, will travel," that immediately would respond to phone requests to pick up curbside debris.
He also wants to create a Department of Senior Citizens Affairs; work toward the city acquiring Sweetwater Mansion; establish a program that awards businesses that provide local live music or artistic displays with a recognition, such as a star in front of their location; adopt policies recommended during the 2019 Greater Shoals meetings; and remove the 5-minute per resident time limit for issues presented from the public during City Council meetings.
