TUSCUMBIA — A pond that anchors Spring Park is being overrun with a stubborn plant growth.
Parks and Recreation Director Joel Kendrick said the plant growth has been a problem through the years, but it was always cut back enough that it didn't affect the aesthetics of the pond.
That's no longer the case, he said. The department has lost two employees and he no longer has the manpower to keep the growth cut back twice a year – in the fall and again in the spring. As a result, a green-colored plant is spreading rapidly across the pond.
"It grows from the bottom of the pond to the top and presents a real problem for us," Kendrick said.
"They found that the best way to get rid of it was to actually get in the pond and cut it out," he said of past efforts to keep the growth under control. "Once it surfaced, they got after it and got it cut," Kendrick said.
"We've now missed the fall and spring cutting, and it's just out of control," he said. "We don't have the personnel to take care of it."
Kendrick is worried the thicker the plants get, the more difficult it will be to remove them.
Chemically treating the water is tricky as well, because the pond is a source of drinking water for the city, he said.
Andy Baril, a Birmingham-based regional extension agent whose expertise is in forestry, wildlife and natural resources, said there may be options for treating such underwater weeds, even chemically. Darkening the water sometimes works, he said.
"There's an aquatic version of Diquat, a farm pond herbicide, that is often used, but these situations have to be evaluated case by case," Baril said. "There's generally about a one-day wait after the chemical is applied before the water is consumable again."
On a more positive note, Spring Park is getting a much-needed update in restroom facilities.
The project will replace the other split building that at one time included a concession stand on one side.
The restroom side of the building was last remodeled in 2000.
Kendrick said the newly constructed restrooms are expected to be ready to open within a month.
"It will be an adequate facility," he said of the new building. "The women's (restroom) will have five stalls, while the men's will have three toilets and two urinals. Each restroom will have two sinks."
He said work is coming along well on the building with some plumbing, carpentry and painting left to be done.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.