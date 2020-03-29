Pharmacies are utilizing drive-thru services only as a means to avoid close contact during the coronavirus pandemic, and workers say the public appears on board with the idea.
"So far we've had a good response," said Hollie Garner of Chad's Payless Pharmacy, Florence. "People understand, and I think they want to be safe as well."
Nora Beasley of Barnes Health Care in Florence said the store is closed to the public for shopping, but people who need to come in can do so.
"If they come in, they can come straight back and get their meds, or we can deliver their meds if they're home-bound and can't get out," Beasley said.
Allison Lawson of Milner Rushing Drugs said drive-thru and curbside service are the only means of picking up prescriptions at this time.
"We are trying to do all we can do to keep ourselves clean and healthy so we can keep our stores open and serve you," Lawson said. "We're asking, if possible, for you to refill online, or download our app and refill through the app."
For services such as CPAPs, call ahead and the store will schedule an appointment, she said.
Caroline Sockwell of Avalon Discount Drugs, Muscle Shoals, said customers seem to understand why the pharmacy only has drive-thru and curbside pickup, even if it is different from what they are used to doing.
"Before this, a lot of people walked in and we used the drive-thru every once in a while," Sockwell said.
Susan Mitchell of Medical Center Pharmacy, Sheffield, said they are staying busy since becoming drive-thru and customers are understanding.
"It's a little bit different, but we have really good patients," Mitchell said. "They either wait at the drive-thru, or we text them and let them know their prescription is ready and they can either swing around to the drive-thru or we'll run it out to the parking lot."
Pharmacy chains such CVS and Walgreens have entire stores along with their pharmacies, so closing the doors isn't as easy.
"Pharmacies are a critical resource for communities across the country, and we'll continue to be here for customers and patients in these unprecedented times," CVS spokesman Joe Goode said in a statement. "We currently have no plans to close stores, or alter operations unless directed to do so."
In a statement from Walgreens, spokesman Alex Brown said the company is "actively reviewing our policies, procedures and operations to promote the safety and well-being of our team members and customers."
"We recently expanded our offering to additional products at the pharmacy drive-thru as our customers practice social distancing to fight the spread of COVID-19," Brown said. "These additional products include cleaning supplies and sanitizers, select over-the-counter products like cough/cold, pain/fever and immunity support, select grocery items, Infant formula/adult nutrition, medical supplies, first aid and paper goods."
