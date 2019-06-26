FLORENCE — Musician/songwriter and recording artist Pierce Pettis will perform from 7-9 p.m. Thursday at the Southall-Moore Home.
Pettis, an Alabama native has written for/performed with Garth Brooks, Joan Baez, Art Garfunkel, Eric Clapton and countless other Grammy winning musicians.
He will be joined by Shoals musician Will McFarlane.
The event is sponsored by the Shoals Listening Society. Tickets are available at the door for $10.
