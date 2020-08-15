TUSCUMBIA — Sue Pilkilton's name has become nearly synonymous with Ivy Green, the birthplace of Helen Keller.
Pilkilton was inducted earlier this week into the state's Tourism Hall of Fame by the Alabama Department of Tourism for her 50 years of service to the iconic home, a national treasure that draws visitors from around the world.
She was the only individual inducted at this year's annual tourism conference held at the state tourism office in Montgomery on Thursday.
Due to pandemic concerns, the conference was moved from Gulf State Park to the tourism office, with a limited number in attendance.
"It's a great honor to receive this award but mainly to be able to work and enjoy what I do so very much every day," Pilkilton said.
Her work at the home began in the gift shop when she was 14 years old.
By the early 1980s she was named executive director, a position she has held since that time.
