The Baldwin County Sheriff's office and EMS responded to a plane crash in Stapleton on Tuesday evening, according to media reports in the area.
According to MyNBC15.com, the U.S. Coast Guard reported that a Baldwin County air traffic control tower received a distress call. A Coast Guard helicopter that was performing a training exercise was able to locate the crash site and direct EMS to the scene, the website reported.
FlightAware.com showed the flight left the airport in Gulf Shores at 6:45 p.m. and disappeared from the tracker at 7:01 p.m. According to FlightAware, that plane arrived in Gulf Shores from Muscle Shoals' Northwest Alabama Regional Airport on Sunday.
The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office reported on Twitter about 10 p.m. that fire department units had arrived on the scene and that there were fatalities involved. There was no report on whether there were any survivors.
According to the sheriff's office, the Baldwin County Coroner's Office and NTSB will conduct the investigation.
