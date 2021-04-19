SHEFFIELD — Sheffield Utilities is alerting residents along Patrick Lane of a planned power outage Tuesday morning that could last for as long as four hours.
top story
Planned power outage in Sheffield Tuesday morning
- By Russ Corey Staff Writer
