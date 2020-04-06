A team of public policy and administration students coached by Florence Planning Director Melissa Bailey is among seven teams advancing to a global competition.
The five-member team earned the right to advance during a March competition sponsored by the Network of Schools of Public Policy, Affairs, and Administration, according to city officials.
The contest, called the 2020 NASPAA-Batten Student Simulation Competition on Sustainable Cities and Communities, was a day-long event tailored for graduate students in public policy and administration.
It included 400 students from 114 universities in 46 countries, officials said. Teams were selected by a random draw, and the seven winners will compete in the Global Super Round.
"NASPAA-Batten was intense, but such a remarkable experience," Bailey said. "To have five students from different universities put their collaborative management and critical thinking skills together to develop sustainable city policies and implement across a diverse population is the ultimate test in identifying and understanding the disparate impact of decisions in public policy administration. I still cannot find the words to describe being chosen as the site champion. I am just incredibly humbled and very thankful to Villanova University to have had this opportunity."
