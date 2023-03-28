FLORENCE — As the devastating storm was ripping into the Plantation Springs home Friday night, Glenda and Mickey Richey had no doubt they were in the middle of a tornado.
"It was just a big boom," Glenda Richey said. "It sounded like a lightning strike right over us."
The storm that wreaked havoc throughout the Shoals dropped an EF-2 tornado on the Plantation Springs neighborhood, causing massive damage to numerous homes.
The National Weather Service office in Huntsville determined that was among five tornadoes in their area, with the others in Hartselle and Lacey's Spring in Morgan County and Fayetteville and Jackson in Tennessee.
The weather service said the Plantation Springs tornado packed winds up to 120 mph during its 10:54 p.m. to 10:56 p.m. time on the ground.
Ashley Ravenscraft, meteorologist for the weather service, said they still are in the process of surveying damage, but as of now those are the only locations with confirmed tornadoes in the Tennessee Valley area.
Still, Ravenscraft pointed out, there is a lot of damage to various homes due to high winds.
"It's definitely a possibility that we have a couple of more tornadoes," she said.
Glenda Richey and her husband were asleep in their Carley Lane home shortly before the storm hit. She works at the University of North Alabama, which sent out a Lion Alert about the storm, awakening them.
They turned on the live weather broadcasts and took cover in a closet in the middle of the ground floor just before the tornado struck. Richey said her husband told her he looked outside and could see the rotation right before they took shelter.
She said it came and went quickly.
"We probably weren't in there for five minutes," she said.
When they came out, they found remarkable damage, including an entire upstairs bedroom wall gone, while the pillows and blankets on the bed of that room never moved.
"I looked out from that room and just saw the world," she said.
The back half of the house appears to have separated from the remainder, leaving the Richeys believing it is damaged beyond repair.
She always had watched reports of tornados hitting elsewhere, but never expected it to happen at their home.
"You never know," she said. "It's always been somebody else."
A few houses down and across the street on Carley Lane, Todd Chastain said he and his wife have a storm shelter outside but couldn't get to it in time, so they huddled together in a bathtub.
"We could hear glass breaking and stuff banging," Chastain said. "I was praying, 'God just take the house. Don't take us.'"
He said they were in bed in a ground-floor bedroom right before moving to the bathroom tub. They looked at the bed afterward, and it was was full of glass and mulch. The tornado had ripped the bedroom door away and it laid in the foyer. There is massive damage throughout the home.
"We had a covered back porch and it's gone," Chastain said. "We still haven't found out where it ended up."
He said if they have to rebuild, they will do so.
"Our desire would be to demolish it and rebuild here," Chastain said. "We've been here 23 years. This is where we raised our family. But we're alive to talk about it. That's how you've got to look at it."
Charlie Fowler walked into his Plantation Springs Road garage Monday that had no doors.
"This garage door here was on the other side of the golf course," Fowler said.
He said they moved to the home in December and spent approximately $50,000 on renovations. Today, the inside of the house is cluttered with debris, and there are gaping holes in the roof and other sections.
Fowler said they will live in a rental property they own while they rebuild.
He said they were in their bed when the tornado hit.
"First of all it's a shock," Fowler said. "You don't even realize it's going on and by the time you realized what's going on, it stopped and you are in bed with water dripping on your head."
----
Other damage
Even without a tornado, the storm did extensive damage in various areas. Homes were damaged and trees downed at various locations.
Tammy Hendrix watched Monday as Southern Baptist Association Disaster Relief volunteers worked to remove a large tree that ripped through the back half of her Hermitage Drive home in Florence.
Hendrix said they likely will have to rebuild. She said her husband, Trace, had lived there since he was a teenager and the house had been in his family long before then.
She said they barely escaped into the basement with their pets before the tornado hit.
"We no more had gotten them and gone downstairs and it hit," Hendrix said. "It was the loudest noise I've ever heard in my life. You couldn't even hear yourself think."
They were in one part of the basement as part of the roof caved in, causing part of the floor to cave into the other half of the basement. Hendrix said they are fortunate to be alive.
"You see that gray blanket right there?" she asked, pointing to the blanket that was mixed in with a huge pile of rubble. "That's my bed. If I had been in it, I'd be talking to Jesus right now."
Hendrix said the tornado caused the entire house to shift from its foundation. In the midst of trying to decide their next steps, the family said they have witnessed so much good in people.
"People have been wonderful," she said. "We've had people come by and drop off coats and gift cards, donate money and come here and cut limbs. Someone even set up a Go Fund Me account."
Ravenscraft said they were keeping an eye on the potential for another round of storms that could arrive from the west late Friday night, just as this one did. However, it is too soon to judge whether it will cause major issues.
"Another system could create some pretty rough weather to our west Thursday and into Friday," she said. "We could be affected by it late Friday night. We could be looking at a few strong to severe storms, especially over northwest Alabama, but it's still pretty far out, so it's too early to get a feel for that."
