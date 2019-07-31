FLORENCE — The new playground equipment at Lewis Field is visible from one side of the renovated building that has become the W.C. Handy Preschool Center.
On the other side of the school, the upgraded pool at the W.C. Handy Recreation Center sports two slides and an upgraded concrete deck.
"This will bring a lot of joy," District 1 City Councilwoman Kaytrina Simmons said Tuesday while checking out the playground equipment.
"A lot of good memories will be made here," Mayor Steve Holt added.
Simmons and Holt were among a group of city officials who toured the playground, preschool center and pool. The facilities are adjacent to each other along the west Florence areas of Beale Street and Pruitt Street.
Todd Nix, community services director, said the $43,000 in playground equipment is part of an enhancement to Lewis Field that will include landscaping and a few additional parking spaces.
Nix said having a playground in a residential area is a good way to bring a community together.
"The trend around the nation is going green and having a neighborhood park," he said. "It adds to the quality of life, and families can walk here."
The playground has a musical touch to it that includes bongos, drums and a set of scales that are in tune, Parks and Recreation Director Tina Kitchens said.
It also has a dragon-fly teeter-totter and a swing set, Kitchens said.
In addition to a new slide and decking, the Handy pool has undergone a great deal of internal work to keep it operating well, Nix said.
The Handy preschool includes 12 classes of 4-year-olds, one class for 3-year-olds, and one transitional class for 5-year-olds, Principal Michael South said.
It also will have a community garden and a playground that will serve as an extensions of the classroom by including learning equipment such as games.
The facility opens Aug. 8.
