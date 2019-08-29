FLORENCE — Sometimes timing is everything.
A hint of autumn and the opening of University of North Alabama football converge today with the Shoals enjoying pleasant conditions as the Lions play Western Illinois at 7 p.m. at Braly Stadium.
Andy Kula, meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Huntsville, said the temperature at kickoff will be around 78 degrees.
"It's going to be fantastic weather," Kula said, "and the temperatures will probably be dropping."
He said temperatures will be in the low 70s and possibly upper 60s by the end of the game.
That's a pleasant change from temperatures that often hover into the 90s with high humidity for football openers across the South.
If you're heading to Braly Stadium, remember that if you carry any bags into the game, they must be clear, said Megan Dye, associate athletic director over Alumni, Annual Giving and Marketing.
Dye said parking at various lots around the stadium will cost $10, but free shuttle rides are available from the Laura Harrison Fountain, the UNA parking deck and Appleby dormitories. The shuttles will make regular runs to and from the stadium.
Kula said a cold front moved through the area this week to bring momentary relief from the stifling summer heat and humidity. In fact, Wednesday's overnight low was expected to possibly reach into the upper 50s, according to the forecast.
If that occurred, it would be the first time the temperature dropped into the 50s since June 14, according to weather service data.
However, summer still is here. Autumn's official first day is Sept. 23, although Sept. 1, which is Sunday, often is referred to as the start of meteorological autumn.
"This is a little taste of fall," Kula said. "It's not going to last too long but we will take it."
Today's forecast calls for sunny skies and a high near 86. A northeast wind at around 5 mph will help keep humidity levels down, Kula said. Tonight's low will be near 60.
For the Labor Day weekend, Friday will be sunny with a high near 89 and a low near 64, the forecast states. Little if any rain chances are in the forecast throughout the weekend with highs near 90 and lows in the mid- to upper 60s.
