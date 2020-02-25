FLORENCE — A Florence Freshman Center student has been charged with making terrorist threats following a post on social media, authorities said.
The 16-year-old's name was not released since the student is a juvenile, but police said the youth was arrested Saturday night.
Police Sgt. Robbie Howard said Florence City Schools administrators were notified of the threat Saturday and contacted police, who investigated, made the arrest, and took the youth to the Tennessee Valley Juvenile Detention Center.
"The Florence Police Department is working with the Lauderdale County Juvenile Probation Office and Lauderdale County District Attorney's Office to make certain appropriate action is taken in this case," Howard said.
"We appreciate the work of the Florence City Schools and the diligence of our detectives to ensure that this threat was addressed before the start of school on Monday. Our (school resource) officers remain vigilant and focused on safeguarding our students daily."
Police Chief Ron Tyler said police and school officials regularly discuss safety issues and work cooperatively to resolve them.
"It's a priority of both organizations that the students are safe in school," Tyler said.
The school system issued a release Monday stating administrators notified police as part of the system's safety protocol.
"The school district is cooperating fully with the Florence Police Department," the release states. "It is of the utmost importance to us to ensure that our students are educated in a safe and nurturing environment.
"We would also like to take this opportunity to remind parents to discuss with their children the importance of making good, positive decisions every day instead of negative choices that could get them in trouble and jeopardize their futures.
"Whether a threat is made via text, email, or posted on social media, it will be taken very seriously."
The release did not say what was stated in the threat. It did say any student who makes such a threat would face disciplinary action by the school system.
