FLORENCE — Police have arrested a 21-year-old Florence man accused of robbing a package store and pistol-whipping the clerk.
Taylor Shane Ryan is charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree assault, police Capt. Brad Holmes said.
Ryan is charged in the Sunday robbery at Good Spirits Package Store, 1441 Huntsville Road, authorities said.
Ryan was in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on Wednesday and a $52,000 bond has been set, Holmes said.
The clerk was struck in the head once with a pistol.
Police received a call at 9:20 p.m. Sunday of an armed robbery at the store, Holmes said.
"Officers arrived to find that a robbery had occurred and the clerk at the store had been assaulted," he said. "The clerk was treated for injuries sustained during the robbery. Officers located surveillance video from the store, which showed the robbery as it occurred."
That information and tips from the public led to the arrest, Holmes said.
He said the Florence/Lauderdale SWAT team and Florence police detectives served search and arrest warrants at Ryan's High Street residence. Ryan was hiding inside the residence and was taken into custody without incident, police said.
"This case remains active as detectives continue their work in this case," Holmes said. "It is believed that Ryan acted alone in committing this crime."
Police ask anyone with information on the case to contact Detective Michael Price at 256-760-6504, or text a tip to 274637 using keyword FPDTIP plus your message.
