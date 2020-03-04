FLORENCE — Police have arrested a man they say fired the shot that wounded another man during an argument in a parking lot late Monday night.
In an unrelated incident, police arrested a man on 444 counts of child pornography charges.
Casey Balentine, 41, Sheffield, is charged with felonies in the incident, said Sgt. Robbie Howard, of the Florence Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division.
Balentine is charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, Howard said. He is in the Lauderdale County Detention Center with bail set at $90,000.
Police have not identified the victim but said he was taken to North Alabama Medical Center and transferred to UAB Hospital.
Howard said a Florence police officer heard a single gunshot in the area of Dr. Hicks Boulevard and Pine Street while patrolling downtown at approximately 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Officers responded to the location and found the victim in the parking lot at 302 W. Dr. Hicks Blvd., police said.
Officers found Balentine near the scene while investigating the incident, Howard said.
"Detectives responded and began processing the crime scene and speaking with involved parties," he said. "It is believed that the males had been in an argument prior to the shot being fired. Evidence obtained by detectives led to charges against Mr. Balentine."
In a separate incident, police arrested Michael Bramlett, 33, Florence, and charged him with 444 counts of possession with intent to disseminate obscene matter containing visual depiction of a person under 17 years of age involved in obscene act, Howard said.
The arrest came after Florence police received a cyber tip report from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that someone was uploading a suspected image of child pornography, he said.
Police searched a Heathrow Subdivision residence, Howard said.
"The search warrant yielded several electronic devices which were analyzed by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency," he said.
They found evidence that led to the arrest of Bramlett, Howard said.
He was taken to the detention center and released on a $400,000 bond, police said.
